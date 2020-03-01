Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship among junior high school girls' sexual assault experience, interpersonal trust and sexual mental health, and to provide references for psychological counseling for individuals who have suffered sexual assault.



METHODS Using the Sexual Assault Questionnaire, Trust in Others Scale and Adolescent Sexual Mental Health Scale, 499 junior high school girls from 5 middle schools in Shaoguan area were surveyed conveniently.



RESULTS The report rate of sexual assault was 36.87%, the report rate of non-contact sexual assault was 34.87%, the report rate of contact sexual assault was 8.82%, and the report rate of invasive sexual assault was 1.20%. Values, sexual adaptation, and sexual mental health are all negatively correlated (r values ​​are -0.21, -0.10, -0.13, and P values ​​are all <0.01); the moderating effect analysis shows that the interpersonal trust moderating experience of sexual invasion is correlated with sexual cognition and sexuality. Values, sexual adaptation, and sexual mental health were all negatively correlated (95%CI were -0.05～-0.01, -0.05～-0.01, -0.04～0.00, -0.04～-0.02, all P values ​​were <0.05).



CONCLUSION Interpersonal trust of junior high school girls has a moderating effect on the experience of sexual assault and sexual mental health. Improving the level of interpersonal trust among junior high school girls can reduce the negative impact of sexual assault on sexual mental health.



目的探索初中女生性侵经历、人际信任与性心理健康之间的关系,为针对遭受性侵个体开展心理辅导提供参考。方法采用遭受性侵问卷、信赖他人量表与青春期性心理健康量表,对方便抽取的韶关地区5所中学499名初中女生进行调查。结果遭受性侵报告率为36.87%,非接触型性侵报告率为34.87%,接触型性侵报告率为8.82%,侵入型性侵报告率为1.20%;初中女生的遭受性侵经历与性价值观、性适应、性心理健康均呈负相关（r值分别为-0.21,-0.10,-0.13,P值均<0.01）;调节效应分析显示,人际信任调节性遭受侵经历与性认识、性价值观、性适应、性心理健康之间均呈负相关（95%CI分别为-0.05～-0.01,-0.05～-0.01,-0.04～0.00,-0.04～-0.02,P值均<0.05）。结论初中女生的人际信任在遭受性侵经历与性心理健康间具有调节作用。提高初中女生的人际信任水平可以减少性侵经历对于性心理健康的消极影响。

