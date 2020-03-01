Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the influencing factors of Shanghai middle school students' injuries caused by riding bicycles and the family burden caused by them, so as to provide a basis for formulating intervention measures for middle school students' bicycle injuries.



METHODS A 1:2 case-control study design was adopted. In the Shanghai Student Injury Case Reporting System, middle school students who were injured by bicycle riding from September 2017 to December 2018 were selected as the case group. A total of 61 cases and 122 cases were collected. (Same class, same sex, and same mode of transportation to school as the case). The case group and the control group and the parents of the case group used self-filled questionnaires to investigate, and analyzed the influencing factors of bicycle injuries through single-factor and multi-factor conditional Logistic regression.



RESULTS Poor eyesight (OR=2.27, 95%CI=1.02～5.07), there are many intersections near the residence (OR=2.00, 95%CI=1.00～3.98), and there are many people riding bicycles near the residence (OR=2.15,95 %CI=1.06～4.36) was positively correlated with the occurrence of bicycle injuries among middle school students (all P values ​​<0.05). 34.43% and 8.20% of parents believed that bicycle injuries would have a moderate to severe impact on the family, and bicycle injuries would have a greater burden on family leisure and entertainment, family daily life and family economic burden dimensions. Among the students who had bicycle injuries, 70.49% of the students were absent from school due to illness, and 36.07% of the parents of the students missed work due to illness. The average absenteeism/missing time was 10.79 and 3.03 d respectively, due to errors...



===





目的了解上海市中学生由于骑乘自行车而造成伤害的影响因素及造成的家庭负担,为制定中学生自行车伤害的干预措施提供依据。方法采用1∶2病例对照研究设计,在上海市学生伤害个案报告系统中选择2017年9月至2018年12月因骑乘自行车造成伤害的中学生为病例组,共收集到61例病例和122名（与病例同班、同性别、上学交通方式一致）。病例组及对照组学生和病例组学生家长采用自填式问卷进行调查,通过单因素和多因素条件Logistic回归分析自行车伤害发生的影响因素。结果视力不良（OR=2.27,95%CI=1.02～5.07）、住所附近有很多交叉路口（OR=2.00,95%CI=1.00～3.98）、住所附近骑自行车的人多（OR=2.15,95%CI=1.06～4.36）与中学生自行车伤害的发生呈正相关（P值均<0.05）。34.43%和8.20%的父母认为自行车伤害会对家庭造成中重度影响,自行车伤害对家庭休闲娱乐、家庭日常生活和家庭经济负担维度造成的负担较大。发生自行车伤害的学生中,有70.49%的学生因病缺课,36.07%的学生家长因病误工。平均缺课/误工时间分别为10.79,3.03 d,因误...

Language: zh