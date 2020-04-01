|
Vernacular Title
|
从童年期不良经历的视角认识青少年心理行为问题
|
Abstract
|
The association between bad childhood experiences and adolescents' psychological and behavioral problems has attracted more and more researchers' attention. This article combs the research on the influence of childhood adverse experiences on the psychological and behavioral problems of adolescents, explores the biological basis of the relationship between the two from the perspectives of brain, neuroendocrinology, and neuroimmunology, proposes a number of research topics, and advocates the prevention of adverse childhood experiences. Control the areas of priority attention to young people's psychological and behavioral problems.
