Abstract

The association between bad childhood experiences and adolescents' psychological and behavioral problems has attracted more and more researchers' attention. This article combs the research on the influence of childhood adverse experiences on the psychological and behavioral problems of adolescents, explores the biological basis of the relationship between the two from the perspectives of brain, neuroendocrinology, and neuroimmunology, proposes a number of research topics, and advocates the prevention of adverse childhood experiences. Control the areas of priority attention to young people's psychological and behavioral problems.



===



童年期不良经历与青少年心理行为问题的关联得到越来越多研究者的关注。本文对童年期不良经历影响青少年心理行为问题的研究进行梳理,从脑、神经内分泌和神经免疫学视角探讨两者关联的生物学基础,提出若干研究选题,倡导把童年期不良经历放在防控青少年心理行为问题优先关注的领域。

Language: zh