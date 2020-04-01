Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between childhood sexual abuse characteristics and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) of female nursing majors, and to provide a scientific basis for intervention in college students' NSSI.



METHODS In October 2018, a stratified cluster sampling method was used to select 2 undergraduates and 2 medical colleges in Anhui Province, and used the self-edited "Anhui Province University Student Health Related" to 2549 female students in all nursing majors in the first to third grades. The "behavior questionnaire" conducts a survey, including general demographic characteristics, childhood sexual abuse, NSSI, etc.



RESULTS The NSSI reporting rate of female nursing professionals was 8.2% in the last 6 months. Any experience of sexual abuse in childhood will increase the risk of NSSI among college nursing major girls (all P values ​​<0.05); college nursing students who suffer from sexual abuse in three periods: elementary school and earlier, junior high school, and high school The risk of NSSI among professional girls was 5.04 times that of those who did not suffer from sexual abuse in childhood (95%CI=1.73～14.62, P<0.01). The experiences of only contact sexual abuse and both contact and non-contact sexual abuse in childhood will increase the risk of NSSI among college nursing students [OR value (95% CI) is 2.21 (1.48～3.29), 3.56 () 2.13～5.96), all P values<0.05]. The pattern of childhood sexual abuse experiences can be divided into two categories, one is those who continue to suffer from sexual abuse (accounting for...



目的探讨护理专业女生童年期性虐待特征与非自杀性自伤行为（non-suicidal selfinjury,NSSI）的关系,为干预大学生NSSI提供科学依据。方法于2018年10月采用分层整群抽样方法选取安徽省2所本科和2所专科医学院校,对一至三年级所有在校护理专业的2 549名女生使用自编"安徽省大学生健康相关行为问卷"进行调查,内容包括一般人口学特征、童年期性虐待、NSSI等。结果护理专业女生在最近6个月内NSSI报告率为8.2%。童年期任一时期有性虐待经历均会增加高校护理专业女生发生NSSI的风险（P值均<0.05）;小学阶段及更早时期、初中时期、高中时期3个时期均遭受性虐待的高校护理专业女生NSSI发生风险是童年期未遭受性虐待者的5.04倍（95%CI=1.73～14.62,P<0.01）。童年仅遭受接触性性虐待和既遭受接触性又遭受非接触性性虐待经历均会增加高校护理专业女生NSSI发生的风险[OR值（95%CI）分别为2.21（1.48～3.29）,3.56（2.13～5.96）,P值均<0.05]。童年期性虐待经历发生模式可分为两类,一类为持续遭受性虐待者（占...

