Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the situation of domestic violence witnessed by college students in childhood and its relationship with the self-harm and violent behavior of college students, so as to provide reference for the research on the physical and mental health of children and adolescents.



METHODS In October 2018, a self-compiled "Anhui University Student Health-Related Behavior Questionnaire" was used to survey 4,034 college students in 4 universities in Hefei. Multi-factor Logistic regression analysis was used to explore the self-harm of college students who witnessed different types of domestic violence in childhood And the impact of violence.



RESULTS The report rates of college students witnessing domestic emotional violence, mild physical violence, and severe physical violence during childhood were 27.6%, 22.4%, and 10.7%, respectively. Univariate analysis showed that the reporting rates of self-harm, physical violence, emotional violence, and sexual violence among college students who witnessed mild physical violence, severe physical violence, and emotional violence at home in childhood are higher than those of college students who did not witness domestic violence in childhood. All were statistically significant (all P values ​​<0.05). Multivariate logistic regression analysis (controlling for confounding factors) showed that witnessing severe physical and emotional violence between parents in childhood is a self-harm behavior of college students (OR=1. 53,95%CI=1. 05～2.23; OR=2 15.95%CI=1.51～3.04) and emotional violence (OR=1.65,95%CI=1.16～2.35; OR=2.57,95%CI=1.87 ～3. 53) Influencing factors; witnessed parents' re-emphasis during childhood...



目的了解大学生童年期目睹家庭暴力的发生状况及其与大学生自伤和暴力行为的关系,为儿童青少年身心健康相关研究提供参考。方法于2018年10月采用自编"安徽省大学生健康相关行为问卷"对合肥市4所高校4 034名大学生进行调查,多因素Logistic回归分析用于探讨童年期目睹不同类型家庭暴力对大学生自伤和暴力行为的影响。结果大学生童年期目睹家庭情感暴力、轻度躯体暴力、重度躯体暴力的报告率分别为27. 6%,22. 4%,10. 7%。单因素分析显示,童年期有目睹家庭轻度躯体暴力、重度躯体暴力和情感暴力大学生自伤行为、躯体暴力、情感暴力和性暴力的报告率均高于童年期无目睹家庭暴力的大学生,差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0. 05）。多因素Logistic回归分析（控制混杂因素）显示,童年期目睹父母间重度躯体暴力和情感暴力是大学生自伤行为（OR=1. 53,95%CI=1. 05～2. 23; OR=2. 15,95%CI=1. 51～3. 04）和情感暴力（OR=1. 65,95%CI=1. 16～2. 35; OR=2. 57,95%CI=1. 87～3. 53）的影响因素;童年期目睹父母重...

Language: zh