Abstract

OBJECTIVE To study the relationship between childhood abuse experience and college students' suicidal ideation, and to provide a basis for protecting college students' physical and mental health.



METHODS From May to July 2018, a multi-stage random cluster sampling method was used to select college students from 6 universities in Shanxi Province (the number of effective investigations for childhood abuse was 3,854, and the effective investigation for suicide ideation was 3,882) for childhood abuse. The Chinese version of the questionnaire and the self-rating suicide ideation scale survey.



RESULTS 42.4% had at least one experience of abuse during childhood, and 3.9% had suicidal ideation in the past week. According to the χ2 test, the detection rate of suicidal ideation among college students who have suffered physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical neglect, and emotional neglect in childhood is higher than that of college students who have not suffered corresponding abuse (χ2 values ​​are 13.78, 12.97, 17.10, 56.56, 66.58, respectively). , P values ​​are all <0.01); Spearman correlation analysis results show that all types of childhood abuse experiences are positively correlated with college students' suicidal ideation (r values ​​are 0.06, 0.06, 0.07, 0.12, 0.13, P values ​​are all <0.01 ); Multivariate Logistic regression model found that after controlling for other influencing factors, childhood physical neglect and emotional neglect were positively correlated with the occurrence of suicidal ideation in college students (OR values ​​were 2.18, 2.07, P values ​​were all <0.05).



CONCLUSION I suffered from physical neglect and emotional neglect during childhood...



===



目的研究儿童期受虐待经历与大学生自杀意念之间的关联,为保障大学生的身心健康提供依据。方法2018年5--7月,运用多阶段随机整群抽样的方法,选取山西省6所大学的大学生（儿童期虐待有效调查人数3 854名,自杀意念有效调查3 882名）,进行儿童期虐待问卷中文版和自杀意念自评量表调查。结果儿童期至少有过1种虐待经历的占42.4%,近1周内有过自杀意念的占3.9%。经χ2检验,儿童期遭受过躯体虐待、情感虐待、性虐待、躯体忽视、情感忽视大学生自杀意念检出率均高于未遭受相应虐待大学生（χ2值分别为13.78,12.97,17.10,56.56,66.58,P值均<0.01）;Spearman相关性分析结果显示,儿童期各型受虐待经历均和大学生自杀意念存在正相关（r值分别为0.06,0.06,0.07,0.12,0.13,P值均<0.01）;多因素Logistic回归模型发现,在控制其他影响因素后,儿童期遭受躯体忽视以及情感忽视与大学生自杀意念发生呈正相关（OR值分别为2.18,2.07,P值均<0.05）。结论儿童期遭受躯体忽视和情感忽...

Language: zh