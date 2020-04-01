Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the association and gender differences between childhood abuse and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) of middle school students, and to provide references for the prevention and control of NSSI among middle school students.



METHODS A stratified cluster sampling method was used to select 14,500 high school and junior high school students in Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, Nanchang, and Guiyang. The childhood abuse questionnaire and NSSI questionnaire were used to conduct surveys to understand general demographic indicators, childhood Period abuse experience and NSSI information, establish a multi-factor Logistic regression model to analyze the relationship between childhood abuse experience and NSSI, and compare the gender differences in the strength of the association.



RESULTS The detection rate of NSSI among middle school students was 9.5%, boys (10.7%) were higher than girls (8.3%), and the difference was statistically significant (χ2=22.77, P<0.01). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that as the levels of different forms of childhood abuse increased, the NSSI of middle school students showed an increasing trend; controlling for the influence of related confounding factors, high levels of various forms of childhood abuse were all related to the increase of middle school students' NSSI (P (All values ​​<0.01); high-level sexual abuse, emotional neglect, and childhood abuse are more strongly associated with girls' NSSI than boys (all P values ​​<0.01).



CONCLUSION Childhood abuse experience is an important influencing factor of NSSI among middle school students, especially among girls. Carrying out targeted interventions is beneficial to the prevention of NSSI among middle school students...



目的分析童年期虐待和中学生非自杀性自伤行为（non-suicidal self-injury,NSSI）的关联及性别差异,为中学生NSSI的防控提供参考。方法采用分层整群抽样方法,选取郑州、深圳、南昌和贵阳4个地区14 500名在校高中和初中学生,采用童年期虐待问卷和NSSI问卷等进行调查,了解一般人口统计学指标、童年期虐待经历和NSSI等信息,建立多因素Logistic回归模型分析童年期虐待经历与NSSI的关联,比较关联强度的性别差异。结果中学生NSSI检出率为9.5%,男生（10.7%）高于女生（8.3%）,差异有统计学意义（χ2=22.77,P<0.01）。多因素Logistic回归分析显示,随着不同形式的童年期虐待水平升高,中学生NSSI呈增加趋势;控制相关混杂因素的影响,高水平各种形式的童年期虐待均与中学生NSSI的增加有关（P值均<0.01）;高水平性虐待、情感忽视和童年期虐待与女生NSSI的关联强度高于男生（P值均<0.01）。结论童年期虐待经历是中学生NSSI的重要影响因素,特别在女生群体中。开展针对性干预有益于中学生NSSI的防...

