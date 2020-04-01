|
Citation
Liyan Y, Yuxia CUI, Fei YIN, Jun Y, Qingfang YE, Xinlong W, Hui Z. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2020; 41(4): 576-579.
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE To explore the cumulative effects of the risk factors and protective factors of rural children's injuries, and to provide references for early intervention of rural children's injuries.
METHODS Multi-stage cluster sampling was used to sample 2 109 guardians of 5-15 years old students from 8 rural primary and secondary schools in Heilongjiang Province as the survey subjects to investigate the occurrence and severity of injuries among primary and secondary school students. , SDQ), Injury Behaivor Checklist (IBC), Perceptions of Risks and Hatards (PRH) scores as risk factors, and Parent Supervision Attribules Profile Questionnaire (PSAPQ) , Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment (Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment, HOME), Knowledge, Attitude and Practice for Children Unintentional Injury (KAP) scores as protective factors, Changes...
目的探讨农村儿童伤害的危险因素和保护因素的累积效应,为农村伤害的早期干预提供参考。方法采用多阶段整群抽样抽取黑龙江省8所农村中小学2 109名5～15岁学生的监护人为调查对象,调查中小学生伤害发生情况及严重程度,以长处与困难量表（Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire,SDQ）、伤害行为检查表（Injury Behaivor Checklist,IBC）、危险和风险感知问卷（Perceptions of Risks and Hatards,PRH）得分作为危险因素,以家长监督属性概况问卷（Parent Supervision Attribules Profile Questionnaire,PSAPQ）、家庭环境评定量表-物理环境评定量表（Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment,HOME）、儿童意外伤害知识态度行为问卷（Knowledge,Attitude and Practice for Children Unintentional Injury,KAP）得分作为保护因素,将各变...
