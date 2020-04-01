Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the cumulative effects of the risk factors and protective factors of rural children's injuries, and to provide references for early intervention of rural children's injuries.



METHODS Multi-stage cluster sampling was used to sample 2 109 guardians of 5-15 years old students from 8 rural primary and secondary schools in Heilongjiang Province as the survey subjects to investigate the occurrence and severity of injuries among primary and secondary school students. , SDQ), Injury Behaivor Checklist (IBC), Perceptions of Risks and Hatards (PRH) scores as risk factors, and Parent Supervision Attribules Profile Questionnaire (PSAPQ) , Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment (Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment, HOME), Knowledge, Attitude and Practice for Children Unintentional Injury (KAP) scores as protective factors, Changes...



目的探讨农村儿童伤害的危险因素和保护因素的累积效应,为农村伤害的早期干预提供参考。方法采用多阶段整群抽样抽取黑龙江省8所农村中小学2 109名5～15岁学生的监护人为调查对象,调查中小学生伤害发生情况及严重程度,以长处与困难量表（Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire,SDQ）、伤害行为检查表（Injury Behaivor Checklist,IBC）、危险和风险感知问卷（Perceptions of Risks and Hatards,PRH）得分作为危险因素,以家长监督属性概况问卷（Parent Supervision Attribules Profile Questionnaire,PSAPQ）、家庭环境评定量表-物理环境评定量表（Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment,HOME）、儿童意外伤害知识态度行为问卷（Knowledge,Attitude and Practice for Children Unintentional Injury,KAP）得分作为保护因素,将各变...

