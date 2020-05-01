Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the status quo of daily violence exposure of middle school students and its relationship with campus bullying, so as to provide a theoretical basis for promoting middle school students' positive physical and mental development.



METHODS Daily Violence Exposure Scale (VES), Normative Beliefs about Agression Scale (NOBAS), Middle School Students' Self-control Scale (MSSSCS) and Middle School Students' Self-control Scale (MSSSCS) were used. , Conducted a questionnaire survey of 1,372 middle school students from 2 junior high schools and 3 high schools in Xinxiang City from August to October 2019.



RESULTS The total score of daily violence exposure of middle school students was (34.22±12.09). The scores of girls' daily violence exposure, traditional bullying and cyberbullying were all lower than boys (t=-2.60～-6.32, all P values ​​<0.05). Junior high school students' daily violence Exposure, traditional bullying and cyberbullying scores were all higher than high school students (t=4.59～7.50, all P values ​​<0.05). Violent exposure is positively correlated with aggressive beliefs, traditional bullying and cyberbullying (r values ​​are 0.20, 0.44, 0.51, and P values ​​are all <0.01), and negatively correlated with self-control (r=-0.29, P<0.01); aggressive beliefs Compared with traditional bullying and cyber bullying...



目的探讨中学生日常暴力暴露现状及其与校园欺凌的关系,为促进中学生的身心积极发展提供理论依据。方法采用日常暴力暴露问卷（Violence Exposure Scale,VES）、攻击规范信念量表（Normative Beliefs about Agression Scale,NOBAS）、青少年自我控制能力问卷（Middle School Students's Self-control Scale,MSSSCS）和中学生校园欺凌问卷,于2019年8--10月对方便抽取的新乡市2所初中和3所高中的1 372名中学生进行问卷调查。结果中学生日常暴力暴露总分为（34.22±12.09）分,女生日常暴力暴露、传统欺凌和网络欺凌得分均低于男生（t=-2.60～-6.32,P值均<0.05）,初中生日常暴力暴露、传统欺凌和网络欺凌得分均高于高中生（t=4.59～7.50,P值均<0.05）。暴力暴露与攻击信念、传统欺凌和网络欺凌呈正相关（r值分别为0.20,0.44,0.51,P值均<0.01）,与自我控制呈负相关（r=-0.29,P<0.01）;攻击信念与传统欺凌、网络欺凌呈...

Language: zh