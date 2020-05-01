Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between parents' marital status and suicide attempts of offspring and the intermediary factors, so as to provide references for reducing suicidal behaviors of offspring from families with unstable marital status.



METHODS From 2017 to 2018, a convenient cluster sampling method was used to select 2766 students from a freshman in a university in Hunan to complete the childhood trauma and depression trait questionnaire, and report the marital status of their parents and whether they attempted suicide.



RESULTS Compared with college students with stable parents' marital status, college students with unstable parents showed higher scores for depression traits, childhood trauma scores, and higher reporting rates of suicide attempts (t/χ2 values ​​were 2.78, 5.83, 20.30, all P values ​​<0.05). Unconditional logistic regression analysis showed that childhood trauma, parents' unstable marital status, and depressive traits positively predicted suicide attempts (OR values ​​were 1.05, 1.45, 1.08, respectively, P values ​​<0.05). Parental marital status → childhood trauma → depressive traits, childhood trauma → depressive traits → suicide attempts, parental marital status → childhood trauma → suicide attempts and parent marital status → childhood trauma → depressive traits → suicide attempts. Established.



CONCLUSION Childhood trauma and depressive traits mediate the relationship between parents' unstable marital status and suicide attempts by offspring.



目的探讨父母婚姻状态与后代自杀尝试的关系及中介因素,为减少不稳定婚姻状态家庭后代的自杀行为提供参考。方法 2017--2018年,采用方便整群抽样方法,在湖南某高校大一新生中,抽取2 766名学生完成儿童期创伤和抑郁特质问卷,并报告了父母婚姻状况、是否自杀尝试等信息。结果相对于父母稳定婚姻状态的大学生,父母婚姻状态不稳定的大学生表现出更高的抑郁特质得分、儿童期创伤得分以及更高的自杀尝试的报告率（t/χ2值分别为2.78,5.83,20.30,P值均<0.05）。非条件Logistic回归分析显示,儿童期创伤、父母不稳定婚姻状况、抑郁特质对自杀尝试正向预测（OR值分别为1.05,1.45,1.08,P值均<0.05）。父母婚姻状态→儿童期创伤→抑郁特质、儿童期创伤→抑郁特质→自杀尝试、父母婚姻状态→儿童期创伤→自杀尝试和父母婚姻状态→儿童期创伤→抑郁特质→自杀尝试4条中介路径均成立。结论儿童期创伤与抑郁特质中介了父母不稳定婚姻状态与后代自杀尝试之间的关系。

Language: zh