Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the status of non-suicidal self-injury behaviors of Zhuang nationality middle school students and its relationship with Internet addiction, and to provide support for the effective prevention of non-suicidal self-injury behaviors of Zhuang nationality middle school students.



METHODS From March to June 2018, 14 822 Zhuang middle school students were randomly selected from 8 cities in Guangxi to conduct a questionnaire survey, including demographic information, family status, non-suicidal self-harm behavior, Internet addiction, and psychological status.



RESULTS The report rate of non-suicidal self-injury behavior of Zhuang nationality middle school students was 30.54%, and the report rate of non-suicidal self-harm behavior occasionally and frequently was 18.24% and 12.30%. The report rate of Internet addiction among Zhuang nationality middle school students was 1.82%, and the rate of suspected Internet addiction was 29.77%. There were statistically significant differences in non-suicidal self-harm behaviors in different school stages, whether they were only children, family income, family type, education methods, family history of mental illness, Internet addiction, etc. (χ2 values ​​were 5.67, 34.25, 73.39, 16.12, respectively) ,116.71,10.66,294.48, all P values<0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed that junior high school (OR=0.53), non-only child (OR=0.79) were negatively correlated with non-suicidal self-harm behavior of Zhuang middle school students, family monthly income ≥5,000 yuan (OR=1.49), family type: Joint family (OR=1.98), family type is intergenerational family (OR=1.30), education mode is neglect (OR=1.35), there are...



目的了解壮族中学生非自杀性自伤行为状况及其与网络成瘾之间的关联,为有效预防壮族中学生非自杀性自伤行为提供支持。方法 2018年3--6月在广西8座城市随机整群抽取14 822名壮族中学生进行问卷调查,包括人口学信息、家庭状况、非自杀性自伤行为、网络成瘾、心理状况等。结果壮族中学生非自杀性自伤行为报告率为30.54%,偶尔、频繁存在非自杀性自伤行为的报告率为18.24%,12.30%。存在网络成瘾壮族中学生报告率为1.82%,疑似网络成瘾率为29.77%。非自杀性自伤行为在不同学段、是否独生子女、家庭收入、家庭类型、教育方式、精神病家族史、网络成瘾等方面差异有统计学意义（χ2值分别为5.67,34.25,73.39,16.12,116.71,10.66,294.48,P值均<0.05）。Logistic回归分析显示,初中阶段（OR=0.53）、非独生子女（OR=0.79）与壮族中学生非自杀性自伤行为呈负相关,家庭月收入≥5 000元（OR=1.49）、家庭类型为联合家庭（OR=1.98）、家庭类型为隔代家庭（OR=1.30）、教育方式为忽视（OR=1.35）、有...

Language: zh