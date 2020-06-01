Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between sleep problems and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in college students, and to provide scientific basis for the prevention and intervention of NSSI behavior in college students.



METHODS A random cluster sampling method was used to select 11,689 college students from 3 universities in Guangdong Province as the research objects. The mental health status survey questionnaire of college students was used to investigate college students' NSSI behavior, sleep problems, general demographic characteristics, living habits and depression symptoms.



RESULTS The reporting rate of NSSI behavior among college students in the past year was 7.8%. Single factor logistic regression analysis showed that NSSI behavior was correlated with sleep time during workdays, sleep time on weekends, insomnia, and nightmare sleep problems (all P values ​​<0.05); controlling for grade, gender, parental education level, physical health, After family income, smoking, drinking, and depressive symptoms, multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that shorter weekend sleep time (<7 h/d), insomnia symptoms, and frequent nightmares can all increase the risk of NSSI behavior in college students (OR=1.32) ~3.25, P values ​​were all <0.05), and longer sleep time (≥9 h/d) during working days was negatively correlated with NSSI behavior (OR=0.60, P<0.05).



CONCLUSION Short sleep time, insomnia and nightmares are important risk factors for NSSI behavior in college students. Strengthening the intervention and management of sleep problems can reduce self-harm behavior...



目的探讨大学生睡眠问题与非自杀性自伤行为（non-suicidal self-injury,NSSI）的关系,为大学生NSSI行为的预防和干预提供科学依据。方法采用随机整群抽样方法,选取广东省3所高校的11 689名大学生作为研究对象,采用大学生心理健康状况调查问卷调查大学生的NSSI行为、睡眠问题、一般人口学特征、生活习惯和抑郁症状。结果大学生在过去1年内的NSSI行为报告率为7.8%。单因素Logistic回归分析显示,NSSI行为与工作日睡眠时间、周末睡眠时间、失眠、噩梦睡眠问题均有相关性（P值均<0.05）;在控制年级、性别、父母教育水平、身体健康状况、家庭收入、吸烟、饮酒和抑郁症状后,多因素Logistic回归分析显示,周末较短的睡眠时间（<7 h/d）、失眠症状和频繁噩梦均能增加大学生NSSI行为的发生风险（OR=1.32～3.25,P值均<0.05）,而工作日较长的睡眠时间（≥9 h/d）则与NSSI行为呈负相关（OR=0.60,P<0.05）。结论睡眠时间过短、失眠和噩梦是大学生NSSI行为的重要风险因素,加强对睡眠问题的干预和管理可减少自伤行为...

Language: zh