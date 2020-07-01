SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li W. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2020; 41(7): 961-964.

生命历程视角解析儿童青少年伤害危险因素及干预措施

(Copyright © 2020, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2020.07.001

unavailable

Although the number of deaths from injuries among children and adolescents has shown a downward trend in recent years, injuries are still one of the main reasons that threaten the lives and health of children and adolescents, and are an important global public health problem. By exploring the risk factors that affect the occurrence of injuries at various stages of life, the author follows the characteristics of the physical and mental development of children and adolescents, clarifies the key preventive interventions at each stage, and does a good job of linking interventions in the life course to effectively reduce the occurrence of injuries and promote children Youth health.

近年来儿童青少年伤害死亡人数虽呈现下降趋势,但伤害依然为威胁儿童青少年生命健康的主要原因之一,是全球重要的公共卫生问题。笔者通过探讨生命早期各阶段影响伤害发生的危险因素,遵循儿童青少年身心发育特点,阐明各阶段的重点预防干预措施,做好干预措施在生命历程中的衔接,以有效减少伤害的发生,促进儿童青少年健康。


Language: zh
