Abstract

In order to prevent and control the occurrence of family injuries among primary and secondary school students, the author analyzed the survey data on the prevalence of injury among primary and secondary school students in Beijing and some primary and secondary school student injury monitoring data, and obtained information on the prevention and control of injuries among primary and secondary school students at home and abroad. Relevant literature points out the potential safety hazards and key links of prevention and control that may occur in the home of primary and middle school students from five life scenes: living room, dining room, children's room, kitchen and bathroom, and guide parents to create a good family life and learning environment. Put forward the behavioral skills of home injury prevention and control for primary and middle school students, and compile instructional suggestions for the prevention and control of injuries in the home life scenes of primary and secondary school students, for parents and students to use at home and study, and for teachers and professionals to popularize and promote use in teaching and work.



为预防控制中小学生家庭伤害的发生,笔者通过分析北京市中小学生伤害流行现状调查数据和部分中小学校学生伤害监测数据,获取了中小学生在家庭中预防控制伤害发生的信息,并通过检索国内外相关文献,分别从起居室、餐厅、儿童房、厨房和卫生间5个生活场景指出中小学生居家可能出现的安全隐患和防控关键环节,引导家长营造良好的家庭生活、学习环境。提出了中小学生居家伤害防控行为技能,编写了中小学生家庭生活场景预防控制伤害指导性建议,供家长和学生居家生活、学习参考使用,也供教师和专业人员在教学、工作中普及推广使用。

