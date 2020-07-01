|
Yun FU, Xin GUO. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2020; 41(7): 965-966.
Vernacular Title
中小学生家庭生活场景预防控制伤害指导性建议
DOI
PMID
In order to prevent and control the occurrence of family injuries among primary and secondary school students, the author analyzed the survey data on the prevalence of injury among primary and secondary school students in Beijing and some primary and secondary school student injury monitoring data, and obtained information on the prevention and control of injuries among primary and secondary school students at home and abroad. Relevant literature points out the potential safety hazards and key links of prevention and control that may occur in the home of primary and middle school students from five life scenes: living room, dining room, children's room, kitchen and bathroom, and guide parents to create a good family life and learning environment. Put forward the behavioral skills of home injury prevention and control for primary and middle school students, and compile instructional suggestions for the prevention and control of injuries in the home life scenes of primary and secondary school students, for parents and students to use at home and study, and for teachers and professionals to popularize and promote use in teaching and work.
Language: zh