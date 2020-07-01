Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the characteristics and influencing factors of burns and scalds of left-behind children in rural areas of northern Guizhou, and provide a theoretical basis for the development of prevention strategies for children's burns and scalds from the perspective of parents and children.



METHODS Using a multi-stage cluster random sampling method, 508 left-behind children and 196 left-behind children's families were selected from Qianbei area, and a self-made burn questionnaire was used to conduct a survey. Unconditional Logistic regression was used to analyze the influencing factors of left-behind children's burn and scald, and multiple linear regression. Analyze the influencing factors of the cognitive scores of burns and scalds in parents of left-behind children.



RESULTS The report rate of burns and scalds in left-behind children was 12.20% (62/508). There was a positive correlation between left-behind girls and the occurrence of burns and scalds (OR=1.81). The higher the scores of parents' working time out for more than 5 years and related knowledge of burns and scalds were associated with the occurrence of burns and scalds in children. There was a negative correlation (OR values ​​were 0.23, 0.38) (all P values ​​<0.05). Only 64.80% of the left-behind children's main guardians had a burn perception score ≥60 points. The main guardian's age, the number of minor children and whether they knew unintentional injuries were the influencing factors of burns and scald perception scores (all P values ​​<0.05).



CONCLUSION The report rate of burns and scalds in left-behind children in rural areas of northern Guizhou is relatively high, and parents' awareness of burns and scalds is low. We should strengthen the popularization of burns and scalds, care for left-behind children, and reduce the incidence of burns and scalds.



目的探讨黔北农村地区留守儿童烧烫伤特征及其影响因素,为从家长和儿童层面制定预防儿童烧烫伤策略提供理论依据。方法采用多阶段整群随机抽样方法,从黔北地区抽取留守儿童508名,留守儿童家庭196户,采用自制烧烫伤问卷进行调查,运用非条件Logistic回归分析留守儿童烧烫伤影响因素、多元线性回归分析留守儿童家长烧烫伤认知得分影响因素。结果留守儿童烧烫伤报告率为12.20%（62/508）,留守女童与烧烫伤发生呈正相关（OR=1.81）,父母外出务工年限>5年和烧烫伤相关知识得分越高与儿童烧烫伤发生呈负相关（OR值分别为0.23,0.38）（P值均<0.05）。留守儿童主要监护人烧烫伤认知得分≥60分的仅占64.80%,主要监护人年龄、未成年子女数和是否知晓非故意伤害是烧烫伤认知得分的影响因素（P值均<0.05）。结论黔北农村地区留守儿童烧烫伤报告率较高,家长烧烫伤认知水平偏低。应加强烧烫伤知识普及,关爱留守儿童,降低烧烫伤发生率。

