Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the relationship between suicide and self-harm behavior of college students in Guangxi Yao nationality and their psychological adjustment ability, and to provide support for the prevention and intervention of suicide and self-harm behavior of Yao nationality college students.



METHODS From April to May 2019, a random stratified cluster sampling method was used to conduct demographic, psychological resilience, forgiveness and other questionnaire surveys among 844 Yao ethnic college students in 3 universities in Guangxi.



RESULTS Among the college students of Guangxi Yao nationality, 10.90% had suicidal ideation, 4.62% had suicide plan, 3.55% had suicide preparation, 2.84% had suicide action, and 12.56% had self-harm behavior. The psychological resilience, self-compassion, and Heartland Forgiveness Scale scores of students with suicidal ideation were all lower than those of students without suicidal ideation, and the differences were statistically significant (t values ​​were -3.74, -5.54, -4.97, P values ​​were all < 0.01). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that high scores for forgiving others were negatively correlated with suicidal behaviors (OR=0.28) and self-harm behaviors (OR=0.32) (both P values ​​<0.05).



CONCLUSION The psychological resilience, forgiveness, self-compassion, etc. of Yao nationality college students are closely related to suicide-related psychological behaviors and self-harm behaviors. The occurrence of suicide and self-harm behaviors can be reduced by improving the self-adjustment ability of Yao nationality college students.



目的了解广西瑶族在校大学生自杀、自伤行为状况及其与心理调适能力之间的关系,为瑶族大学生自杀和自伤行为的预防及干预提供支持。方法于2019年4--5月,采用随机分层整群抽样的方法对广西3所高校844名在校瑶族大学生进行人口学及心理复原力、宽恕等问卷调查。结果广西瑶族大学生中存在自杀意念的学生占10.90%,存在自杀计划的占4.62%,有自杀准备的占3.55%,存在自杀行动的占2.84%,存在自伤行为的占12.56%。存在自杀意念学生的心理复原力、自我怜悯、Hearland宽恕量表总得分均低于无自杀意念学生,差异均有统计学意义（t值分别为-3.74,-5.54,-4.97,P值均<0.01）。多因素Logistic回归分析显示,宽恕他人得分高与自杀心理行为（OR=0.28）和自伤行为（OR=0.32）均呈负相关（P值均<0.05）。结论瑶族大学生心理复原力、宽恕、自我怜悯等与自杀相关心理行为、自伤行为间存在密切联系,可通过提高瑶族大学生自我心理调适能力来降低自杀和自伤行为的发生。

