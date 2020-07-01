Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the relationship between childhood abuse and parent-child relationship and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) of middle school students, and to provide reference for the prevention and control of NSSI among middle school students.



METHODS A stratified cluster sampling method was used to select 14 500 middle school students in Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, Nanchang and Guiyang. The childhood abuse questionnaire, parent-child relationship questionnaire, and NSSI questionnaire were used for investigation.



RESULTS The detection rate of NSSI among middle school students was 14.81%, boys (15.95%) were higher than girls (13.64%), and the difference was statistically significant (χ2=15.29, P<0.01). The multivariate logistic regression model showed that middle and high levels of childhood abuse (OR values ​​of 2.23, 3.27) and low levels of father/child and mother/child relationships (OR values ​​of 1.80, 1.36, respectively) were all related to the high NSSI of middle school students. Outcome rate is correlated (all P values ​​<0.01). In the low-, medium-, and high-level childhood abuse groups, low-level father/child relationships were associated with high NSSI detection rates in middle school students (OR values ​​were 1.36, 1.34, 1.56, and P values ​​were all <0.05); in high-level childhood In the early abuse group, low-level mother/child relationship was associated with high NSSI detection rate among middle school students (OR=1.20, P<0.05). Boys in the high-level childhood abuse group, low-level father-son relationship and...



目的了解童年期虐待经历和亲子关系与中学生非自杀性自伤行为（non-suicidal self-injury,NSSI）的关联,为中学生NSSI的防控提供参考。方法采用分层整群抽样方法,选取深圳、郑州、南昌和贵阳4个地区14 500名在校中学生,采用儿童期虐待问卷、亲子关系问卷、NSSI问卷进行调查。结果中学生NSSI检出率为14.81%,男生（15.95%）高于女生（13.64%）,差异有统计学意义（χ2=15.29,P<0.01）。多因素Logistic回归模型显示,中、高水平童年期虐待（OR值分别为2.23,3.27）以及低水平的父亲/子女和母亲/子女关系（OR值分别为1.80,1.36）均与中学生高NSSI检出率相关联（P值均<0.01）。在低、中、高童年期虐待水平组,低水平的父亲/子女关系与中学生高NSSI检出率相关联（OR值分别为1.36,1.34,1.56,P值均<0.05）;在高水平童年期虐待组,低水平的母亲/子女关系与中学生高NSSI检出率相关联（OR=1.20,P<0.05）。男生在高水平童年期虐待组中,低水平的父子关系和...

