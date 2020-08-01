|
Yong XU. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2020; 41(8): 1121-1123.
加强学校突发公共卫生事件应急机制建设的思考
(Copyright © 2020, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)
PMID
Against the background that the current novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic still exists, for schools of all levels and types, the establishment of a rapid response and efficient school public health emergency response mechanism is still the need for school public health emergency crisis management in the future One of the important problems solved. Based on the analysis of the emergency management of public health emergencies in schools, this article puts forward suggestions for improving the emergency mechanism of public health emergencies in schools in the future, which has certain practical significance for the effective prevention and control of public health emergencies in schools.
Language: zh