Yian YU, Nan YU. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2020; 41(8): 1124-1127.
突发公共卫生事件儿童健康传播实践与探讨
(Copyright © 2020, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)
Abstract
In public health emergencies, children, as a vulnerable group, face more risks of loss of rights, and reasonable health dissemination can help protect children's rights. This article takes the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic as an example, takes the rights of children as the framework, and based on the classic "5W" theory of communication science, combing the government affairs media and some children of the Chinese health and education administrative department from January 22 to April 28, 2020 Relevant organizations from the media and mainstream social media have found relevant information about children during the epidemic period. China's children's health communication subjects are diverse, and the content of the communication highlights the importance of children's rights (49%). The communication channels show the characteristics of all media, but children are used as communication. The target's attention is not enough (3%), and the communication effect has undergone a change from negative to positive. Based on this, the principles of "informed, beneficial, and participation" and "pre-risk assessment" strategies for child health communication of public health emergencies in the social media era are proposed, and child health communication agencies are called on to protect children's rights and improve children's health literacy and media literacy. .
Language: zh