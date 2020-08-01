Abstract

In public health emergencies, children, as a vulnerable group, face more risks of loss of rights, and reasonable health dissemination can help protect children's rights. This article takes the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic as an example, takes the rights of children as the framework, and based on the classic "5W" theory of communication science, combing the government affairs media and some children of the Chinese health and education administrative department from January 22 to April 28, 2020 Relevant organizations from the media and mainstream social media have found relevant information about children during the epidemic period. China's children's health communication subjects are diverse, and the content of the communication highlights the importance of children's rights (49%). The communication channels show the characteristics of all media, but children are used as communication. The target's attention is not enough (3%), and the communication effect has undergone a change from negative to positive. Based on this, the principles of "informed, beneficial, and participation" and "pre-risk assessment" strategies for child health communication of public health emergencies in the social media era are proposed, and child health communication agencies are called on to protect children's rights and improve children's health literacy and media literacy. .



在突发公共卫生事件中,儿童作为弱势群体,面临更多的权利缺失风险,而合理的健康传播有助于保护儿童权利。本文以新型冠状病毒肺炎疫情为例,以儿童权利为框架,基于传播学经典的"5W"理论,梳理2020年1月22日至4月28日中国卫生和教育行政主管部门政务媒体、部分儿童相关机构自媒体、社会主流媒体关于疫期儿童的相关信息发现,中国儿童健康传播主体多元,传播内容凸现对儿童权利相关（49%）的重视,传播渠道彰显全媒体特点,但将儿童作为传播对象的重视度不够（3%）,传播效果经历了从负向到正向的转变。据此提出了社交媒体时代突发公共卫生事件儿童健康传播"知情、有益、参与"原则和"风险评估前置"策略,呼吁儿童健康传播机构重视保护儿童权利,并提升儿童健康素养和媒介素养。

Language: zh