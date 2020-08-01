Abstract

OBJECTIVE To compare the incidence of injuries among students in primary and secondary schools in Beijing in 2012 and 2017, and to provide a scientific basis for formulating strategies and measures for prevention and control of injuries among students in Beijing.



METHODS The two surveys used multi-stage stratified random cluster sampling method to select primary and secondary school students from 16 districts in Beijing. The retrospective questionnaire survey method was used to investigate the injuries of students in the past year, and the results of the two surveys were compared and analyzed.



RESULTS In the 2016-2017 school year, the incidence of injury among primary and middle school students in Beijing was 10.68%, which was lower than the 12.87% in the 2011-2012 school year (χ2=41.65, P <0.01). In the 2016-2017 school year, the incidence of injury was 12.98% for boys and 8.63% for girls, both lower than the 15.64% and 10.19% in the 2011-2012 school year (χ2 values ​​were 25.09, 13.57, and both P values ​​<0.01). Among all types of injuries, the incidence of falls was the highest in both school years. The incidence of falls among primary and secondary school students in the 2016-2017 school year was 6.35%, which was lower than the 7.36% in the 2011-2012 school year (χ2=14.68, P<0.01). ). In both school years, the number of school injuries was the first. The incidence rate in the 2016-2017 school year was 4.60%, which was lower than the 5.36% in the 2011-2012 school year...



目的比较2012与2017年北京市中小学校学生伤害发生情况,为制定北京市学生伤害防控策略和措施提供科学依据。方法两次调查均采用多阶段分层随机整群抽样方法,抽取北京市16个区中小学生,采用回顾性问卷调查方法,调查学生过去1年伤害发生情况,对2次调查结果进行比较分析。结果 2016--2017学年度北京市中小学校学生伤害发生率为10.68%,低于2011--2012学年度的12.87%（χ2=41.65,P <0.01）。2016--2017学年度男生伤害发生率为12.98%,女生为8.63%,均低于2011--2012学年度的15.64%和10.19%（χ2值分别为25.09,13.57,P值均<0.01）。在各类型伤害中,两学年度均以跌伤发生率最高,2016--2017学年度中小学校学生跌伤发生率为6.35%,低于2011--2012学年的7.36%（χ2=14.68,P<0.01）。两学年度均以学校伤害发生病例数占首位,2016--2017学年度发生率为4.60%,低于2011--2012学年度的5.36%（χ更多

