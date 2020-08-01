Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the relationship between aggressive behavior and self-acceptance, family intimacy and adaptability of college students, and to provide a reference for preventing and intervening aggressive behavior of college students.



METHODS Using general information questionnaire, aggressive questionnaire, self-acceptance questionnaire and family intimacy and adaptability questionnaire, a questionnaire survey was conducted among 984 college students randomly selected from 3 colleges and universities in Xinxiang.



RESULTS The total scores of physical attacks, verbal attacks, indirect attacks and attacks of boys were higher than those of girls (t-values ​​were 7.17, 4.21,2.05, 3.63, and all P<0.05); the scores of physical aggression of only children were higher than those of non-only children (t= 2.39, P<0.05); the indirect attack scores of college students who have been disciplined are higher than those of unpunished college students (t=2.60, P<0.01); the differences in the total scores of indirect attacks, hostility and aggression of college students with different left-behind experiences are statistically significant ( The F values ​​were 3.39, 4.61, 3.37, and the P values ​​were all <0.01); the differences in the total scores of physical aggression, anger, and aggression of college students with different family income levels were statistically significant (F values ​​were 5.70, 3.94, 3.37, and P values ​​were all < 0.01). Correlation analysis showed that the total score of aggressive behavior of college students was positively correlated with self-acceptance, and negatively correlated with actual family intimacy and actual family adaptability (r values ​​were 0.37, -0.09, -0.07, and P values ​​were all <0.01). Multiple linear regression analysis showed self-acceptance, gender, whether it was disciplined or retained...



===





目的了解大学生攻击行为与自我接纳程度、家庭亲密度与适应性的关系,为预防和干预大学生的攻击行为提供参考依据。方法采用一般资料问卷、攻击性问卷、自我接纳问卷和家庭亲密度与适应性量表,对新乡3所院校随机抽取的984名大学生进行问卷调查。结果男生身体攻击、言语攻击、间接攻击和攻击总分高于女生（t值分别为7.17,4.21,2.05,3.63,P值均<0.05）;独生子女身体攻击得分高于非独生子女（t=2.39,P<0.05）;受过处分的大学生间接攻击得分高于未受过处分的大学生（t=2.60,P<0.01）;不同留守经历大学生间接攻击、敌意和攻击总分差异均有统计学意义（F值分别为3.39,4.61,3.37,P值均<0.01）;不同家庭收入水平大学生身体攻击、愤怒和攻击总分差异有统计学意义（F值分别为5.70,3.94,3.37,P值均<0.01）。相关分析显示,大学生攻击行为总分与自我接纳呈正相关,与实际家庭亲密度及实际家庭适应性均呈负相关（r值分别为0.37,-0.09,-0.07,P值均<0.01）。多元线性回归分析显示,自我接纳、性别、是否受过处分、留...

Language: zh