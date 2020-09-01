Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the relationship between classroom lighting and poor eyesight of primary and middle school students, and to provide reference and basis for the prevention and control of eyesight of primary and middle school students.



METHODS A stratified cluster sampling method was used to select 7 primary and secondary schools (2 elementary schools, junior high schools, high schools, and 1 vocational school) in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, with 45 classrooms and 1,734 students for the study. The illuminance meter was used to monitor the lighting and lighting environment of the classroom, the 5 m standard logarithmic visual acuity light box was used to detect the naked eyesight of the students, the basic information of the students and the related behaviors of poor eyesight were investigated by questionnaires, and the correlation between the poor eyesight of the primary and middle school students and the lighting and lighting in the classroom was analyzed.



RESULTS The rate of poor eyesight among primary and middle school students in Baiyun District of Guangzhou was 74.2% (1 286 cases), the rate of poor eyesight among girls (79.7%) was higher than that of boys (69.4%), and the rate of high school students (82.8%) was higher than that of junior high school students (81.1%). Vocational high school students (63.4%) and elementary school students (60.2%), students who live on campus (78.5%) are higher than day students (69.6%). Single factor analysis showed that whether the blackboard reflectance, class desk illuminance and uniformity of illuminance are qualified have an impact on the rate of poor eyesight of primary and middle school students (χ2 values ​​were 5.45, 34.27, 7.02, P values ​​were all <0.05). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that the average illuminance of the blackboard surface and the unqualified uniformity of the classroom desktop illuminance were positively correlated with the detection rate of poor eyesight [(OR value (OR value 95% CI) respectively 1.51 (1.01 ~ 2.25), 1.42 ( 1.02～1.98), all P values



===





目的了解教室采光照明与中小学生视力不良的关系,为中小学生视力防控工作提供参考和依据。方法采用分层整群抽样的方法,在广州市白云区内选取7所中小学（小学、初中、高中各2所,职中1所）共45间教室、1 734名学生进行研究。采用照度计监测教室采光照明环境,5 m标准对数视力灯箱检测学生裸眼视力,问卷调查学生基本信息及视力不良相关行为,对中小学生视力不良与教室采光照明关联性进行分析。结果广州市白云区中小学生视力不良率为74.2%（1 286例）,女生视力不良率（79.7%）高于男生（69.4%）,高中生（82.8%）高于初中生（81.1%）、职中生（63.4%）与小学生（60.2%）,住校生（78.5%）高于走读生（69.6%）。单因素分析显示,黑板反射比、课桌面照度和照度均匀度是否合格对中小学生视力不良率有影响（χ2值分别为5.45,34.27,7.02,P值均<0.05）。多因素Logistic回归分析显示,黑板面平均照度、课桌面照度均匀度不合格与学生视力不良检出率呈正相关[（OR值（OR值95%CI）分别为1.51（1.01～2.25）,1.42（1.02～1.98）,P值均...

Language: zh