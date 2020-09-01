Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between medical students' self-regulation orientation, depression and anxiety symptoms and suicide risk, and to provide references for improving medical students' mental health and preventing suicide.



METHODS Convenience sampling method was used to select 2 251 freshmen from a medical university, using Regulatory Focus Questionnaire (RFQ), Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI) ), Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS), Psychache Scale (PAS) and Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ) were cross-sectional surveys.



RESULTS The detection rate of depressive symptoms among college freshmen was as high as 20.4%, and the detection rate of anxiety symptoms was 11.2%. The suicide risk of college students with symptoms of depression-anxiety comorbidity increased by 5.85 times. Girls had higher scores on prevention orientation, anxiety symptoms and suicide risk than boys (t-values ​​were 4.84, 2.18, 5.57, all P values ​​<0.05). College students with prevention orientation as the main adjustment style have higher scores for depression and anxiety symptoms and suicide risk than those with promotion orientation as the main adjustment style, and the effect size of the difference is...



目的探讨医学生自我调节定向与抑郁焦虑症状和自杀风险之间的关系,为提高医学生心理健康水平和预防自杀提供参考。方法采用便利抽样法,抽取某医科大学的新生2 251名,采用调节定向问卷（Regulatory Focus Questionnaire,RFQ）、贝克抑郁量表（Beck Depression Inventory,BDI）、贝克焦虑量表（Beck Anxiety Inventory,BAI）、贝克绝望量表（Beck Hopelessness Scale,BHS）、心理痛苦量表（Psychache Scale,PAS）和自杀行为问卷（Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised,SBQ）进行横断面调查。结果大学新生的抑郁症状检出率高达20.4%,焦虑症状检出率为11.2%,有抑郁-焦虑共病症状的大学生自杀风险增高5.85倍。女生比男生的预防定向得分更高,焦虑症状和自杀风险也更高（t值分别为4.84,2.18,5.57,P值均<0.05）。以预防定向为主要调节风格的大学生在抑郁焦虑症状和自杀风险得分上均高于以促进定向为主要调节风格者,且差异的效应量为...

Language: zh