OBJECTIVE To understand the status quo of primary school students' bullying behavior and mental resilience and the relationship between the two, and to provide references for the development of psychological counseling and related interventions for middle school students.



METHODS The stratified cluster sampling method was used to survey a total of 1884 students from grade 4 to grade 6 in 4 schools in Guiyang, Liupanshui and Shenzhen. The Olweus Bullying Questionnaire and the Youth Mental Resilience Scale were used to conduct a questionnaire survey.



RESULTS Among the 1884 students, 33.3%, 48.7%, 15.3% and 2.7% were bullied, bullied, double involved and not involved respectively. There were statistically significant differences in the bullying scores of students of different genders, grades, and whether they had suicidal ideation (all P values ​​<0.05); there were statistically significant differences in the bullying status of only children, divorced parents, and different caregivers (T/F values ​​were 3.64, 2.65, and 6.62 respectively, and P values ​​were all <0.05); the total score of bullying for class leaders was lower than that of ordinary students (t=-2.18, P<0.05); the positive cognitive level of senior students Higher (F=8.71, P<0.05); urban students' mental resilience is better than rural students (t=-2.20, P<0.05); the emotional control, family support and mental resilience of students with divorced parents are worse (t values ​​respectively It is -4.60, -3.92, -3.44, P values ​​are all <0.05); the class cadres' goal focus, positive cognition, family support, interpersonal assistance and mental toughness are better than ordinary students (t values ​​are 5...



目的了解小学生欺负行为和心理韧性现状及两者间的关系,为开展中学生心理辅导及相关干预提供参考。方法采用分层整群抽样方法在贵阳、六盘水和深圳市调查4所学校的四至六年级共1 884名学生,采用Olweus欺负问卷、青少年心理韧性量表进行问卷调查。结果 1 884名学生中,受欺负者、欺负者、双卷入者和未卷入者分别占33.3%,48.7%,15.3%和2.7%。不同性别、年级、是否曾有自杀意念学生在欺负各维度上得分差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.05）;独生子女、父母离婚和不同照顾者的受欺负状况差异均有统计学意义（t/F值分别为3.64,2.65,6.62,P值均<0.05）;担任班干部学生欺负总分较普通学生低（t=-2.18,P<0.05）;高年级学生的积极认知水平较高（F=8.71,P<0.05）;城镇学生心理韧性状况好于农村（t=-2.20,P<0.05）;父母离婚学生的情绪控制、家庭支持和心理韧性水平较差（t值分别为-4.60,-3.92,-3.44,P值均<0.05）;班干部的目标专注、积极认知、家庭支持、人际协助及心理韧性好于普通学生（t值分别为5...

