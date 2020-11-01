Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between adolescent Internet addiction and depressive symptoms, and to provide a scientific basis for preventing student depression.



METHODS A stratified random cluster sampling method was used to sample 2149 junior high school students in Jilin Province. The Internet Addiction Scale and Depression Scale were used to conduct a questionnaire survey, and the propensity score matching method and quantile regression analysis were used to explore Internet addiction and depression. The inner relationship of symptoms.



RESULTS Among the 2149 subjects, 386 were Internet addicts, and the detection rate was 18.0%. There were statistically significant differences in the detection rate of Internet addiction among students of different genders, grades, smoking and drinking, whether parents often beat and scold, sleep time and body mass index students (all P values ​​<0.05). There were statistically significant differences in the total scores of whether smoking, parents beat and scolding, and students' depression symptoms at different sleep times (all P values ​​<0.05). The percentile regression model found that as the percentile level of depressive symptoms increased, the risk of Internet addiction affecting depressive symptoms was higher (P<0.05). In the effect of Internet addiction on depressive symptoms, it is found that if the current non-Internet addiction students develop Internet addiction, the total score of depressive symptoms will increase by 5.08 points.



CONCLUSION Internet addiction can significantly affect depressive symptoms, and as the severity of depressive symptoms increases, the role of Internet addiction continues to increase, which can provide a scientific basis for improving students' mental health in the future.



===



目的探讨青少年网络成瘾与抑郁症状的关系,为预防学生抑郁提供科学依据。方法采用分层随机整群抽样方法,抽取吉林省2 149名初中生,利用网络成瘾量表与抑郁量表进行问卷调查,使用倾向得分匹配法和分位数回归分析探讨网络成瘾和抑郁症状的内在关系。结果 2 149名被试中,网络成瘾者386名,检出率为18.0%。不同性别、年级、是否吸烟和是否饮酒、家长是否经常打骂、睡眠时间和体质量指数学生网络成瘾检出率差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.05）。是否吸烟、家长打骂及不同睡眠时间学生抑郁症状总分比较,差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.05）。百分位数回归模型发现,随着抑郁症状得分百分位水平的升高,网络成瘾影响抑郁症状的风险更高（P<0.05）。在网络成瘾对抑郁症状的影响效应中发现,如果当前非网络成瘾学生出现网络成瘾,抑郁症状总分会提高5.08分。结论网络成瘾可以显著影响抑郁症状,并且随着抑郁症状严重程度的增加,网络成瘾的作用也不断增强,可为今后改善学生心理健康提供科学依据。

Language: zh