Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship and internal mechanism between family intimacy, psychological flexibility and self-harm behavior of middle school students, so as to provide a scientific basis for the prevention and intervention of middle school students' self-harm behavior.



METHODS The stratified cluster sampling method was used to select 2 065 students from 4 middle schools in Fujian Province, and the family intimacy scale, the adolescent mental resilience scale and the adolescent self-harm behavior questionnaire were used to measure.



RESULTS The report rate of self-injury behavior among middle school students was 40.34%. There were statistically significant differences in the reporting rate of self-injury behavior among students with left-behind experience, different family education styles, and different learning pressures (χ2 values ​​were 11.66, 29.45, 12.48, and P values ​​were all). <0.01). In terms of family intimacy score, total psychological resilience score, and scores of 5 dimensions, there are statistically significant differences among students with or without self-harm behavior (t values ​​are -8.33, -12.08, -7.29, -11.53, -3.38, -, respectively) 7.37,-7.68, P values ​​are all <0.01). The total score of family intimacy and the total score of mental flexibility and the scores of all dimensions are positively correlated (r=0.27～0.56, P value<0.01), and negatively correlated with self-harm behavior (r=-0.18, P<0.01); The total elasticity score and all dimensions were negatively correlated with self-injury behavior (r=-0.24～-0.14, all P values ​​<0.01). Psychological resilience plays a partial mediating role between family intimacy and self-harm behavior, and the mediating effect accounts for 61...



目的探究中学生家庭亲密度、心理弹性与自伤行为之间的关系及内在机制,为中学生自伤行为预防和干预提供科学依据。方法采用分层整群抽样的方法,选取福建省4所中学的2 065名学生,采用家庭亲密度量表、青少年心理弹性量表和青少年自我伤害行为问卷进行测量。结果中学生自伤行为报告率为40.34%,是否有留守经历、不同家庭教养方式、不同学习压力学生自伤行为报告率差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为11.66,29.45,12.48,P值均<0.01）。在家庭亲密度得分、心理弹性总分及5个维度得分上,有无自伤行为学生差异均有统计学意义（t值分别为-8.33,-12.08,-7.29,-11.53,-3.38,-7.37,-7.68,P值均<0.01）。家庭亲密度总分和心理弹性总分及各维度得分均呈正相关（r=0.27～0.56,P值均<0.01）,与自伤行为呈负相关（r=-0.18,P<0.01）;心理弹性总分及各维度与自伤行为均呈负相关（r=-0.24～-0.14,P值均<0.01）。心理弹性在家庭亲密度和自伤行为间起部分中介作用,中介效应占总效应的61....

Language: zh