Abstract

OBJECTIVE To discuss the relationship between the domestic violence witnessed by their parents and behavioral problems among junior high school students, and to provide references for in-depth research in related fields.



METHODS The Child Exposure to Domestic Violence (CEDV) and the Youth Self-Report (YSR-1991) were used to collect the whole group of Wenzhou City, Beijing Haidian District, A questionnaire survey was conducted among 1,820 junior high school students from 5 middle schools in Jinan, Wuhu, and Qujing. As a result, 69.5% of junior high school students have witnessed their parents quarreling, 39.0% have witnessed abuse and threats between their parents, 25.1% have witnessed their parents destroying things at home, and 13.8% have witnessed their parents harming the other's body. Junior high school students witnessed a positive correlation between the total level of domestic violence between their parents and YSR's introvert symptom group, extrovert symptom group, and total score (r values ​​were 0.39, 0.39, 0.44, and P values ​​were all <0.01). The differences in the YSR introverted symptom group, the extroverted symptom group, and the total score were statistically significant (χ2 values ​​were 215.27, 203.23, respectively). ,252.24, P values ​​are all <0.01).



CONCLUSION It is common for junior high school students to witness domestic violence between their parents. Witnessing domestic violence between their parents will have a significant impact on the behavior problems of junior high school students.



===



目的讨论初中生目睹父母间家庭暴力情况与行为问题之间关系,为相关领域开展深入研究提供参考。方法采用儿童暴露在家庭暴力中量表（Child Exposure to Domestic Violence,CEDV）和青少年自评量表（the Youth Self-Report,YSR-1991）,对整群抽取的温州市、北京市海淀区、济南市、芜湖市、曲靖市5所中学1 820名初中生进行问卷调查。结果69.5%的初中生目睹过父母争吵,39.0%目睹过父母间辱骂、威胁,25.1%目睹过父母破坏家里的东西,13.8%目睹过父母伤害另一方身体。初中生目睹父母间家庭暴力总水平与YSR的内向症状群、外向症状群、总分存在正相关（r值分别为0.39,0.39,0.44,P值均<0.01）。双无组、仅目睹父母间家庭暴力组、仅遭受直接家庭暴力组、双重暴力组在YSR内向症状群、外向症状群、总分间的差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为215.27,203.23,252.24,P值均<0.01）。结论初中生目睹父母间家庭暴力较为普遍,目睹父母间家庭暴力会对初中生的行为问题产生显著影响。

Language: zh