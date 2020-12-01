Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the relationship between the psychological resilience of children in rural areas of southern Henan and the cognition of school violence, and to provide support and reference for children's school violence prevention and control.



METHODS In the rural areas of Dengzhou City, Xincai County, and Gushi County in southern Henan, 6484 children in grades 4 to 6 were randomly selected to conduct investigations on psychological resilience and cognition of school violence.



RESULTS The average score of mental resilience of the fourth to sixth grade pupils in rural areas in southern Henan was (39.92±8.18) points, and the average score of school violence cognition was (60.78±6.19) points. In age, gender, grade, school type, personality, class work, academic performance, smoking, close friends, playing games, truancy, out-of-school wandering, relationship with brothers and sisters, parental education, parental quarrels, main family education, education In terms of methods and other aspects, the differences in the distribution of pupils' awareness of school violence were statistically significant (all P values ​​<0.01). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that after controlling for confounding factors, mental resilience was positively associated with the cognition of campus violence (OR=1.06, 95%CI=1.05～1.08, P<0.01).



CONCLUSION Primary school students in southern Henan have a lower level of cognition and mental resilience of school violence. The higher the level of mental resilience of primary school students, the higher the level of cognition of school violence. The psychological flexibility can be improved by improving the family education environment and strengthening education, and prevent and reduce the occurrence of school violence.



目的了解豫南农村地区儿童心理弹性与校园暴力认知的关联,为儿童校园暴力防控提供支持和参考。方法在豫南地区的邓州市、新蔡县、固始县农村,分层随机抽取6 484名小学四至六年级儿童进行心理弹性、校园暴力认知等调查。结果豫南农村地区四至六年级小学生心理韧性平均得分为（39.92±8.18）分,校园暴力认知平均得分为（60.78±6.19）分。在年龄、性别、年级、学校类型、性格、是否班干、学习成绩、吸烟、知心朋友、玩游戏、逃课情况、校外游荡、与兄妹关系、父母亲学历、父母吵架、主要家庭教育、被教育方式等方面,小学生的校园暴力认知水平分布差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.01）。多因素Logistic回归分析显示,在控制混杂因素后,心理韧性与校园暴力认知存在正向关联（OR=1.06,95%CI=1.05～1.08,P<0.01）。结论豫南地区小学生的校园暴力认知和心理韧性水平较低,小学生心理韧性水平越高则校园暴力认知水平越高。可通过改善家庭教育环境和加强教育的方式提高心理弹性,预防和降低校园暴力的发生。

Language: zh