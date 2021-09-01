Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the impact of teacher-student relationship and peer relationship on externalizing behaviors among migrant children, and to investigate the mediating role of school attitude.



METHODS A longitudinal follow-up study was designed among 378 migrant children from Hubei, Guizhou and Chongqing city with the teacher-student relationship, peer relationship questionnaire, school attitude and the externalizing behavior collected through questionnaire survey.



RESULTS After controlling covariates and baseline (T1) externalized problem behaviors, baseline (T1) teacher-student relationship and peer relationship negatively predicted externalizing behavior at T3 (βteacher-student=-0.12, P=0.08; βclassmate=-0.20, P < 0.01), The mediating effect of school attitude at T2 on the association between externalizing behaviors with teacher-student relationship (-0.11) and peer relationship(-0.05).



CONCLUSION Teacher-student relationship and peer relationship affect externalizing behaviors among migrant children through school attitude. High quality teacher-student relationship and peer relationship might help to reduce externalizing behaviors among migrant children.



Keywords: Interpersonal relations, Attitude, Behavior, Mental health, Child



目的探讨师生关系和同学关系对流动儿童外化问题行为的影响,为有效改善学生心理健康水平提供参考。方法采用纵向追踪研究设计,在1个学年中,使用师生关系、同学关系、学校态度和外化问题行为问卷,在2018年10月中旬、2019年3月中旬、2019年6月中旬,3个时间点对来自湖北省、贵州省和重庆市的378名流动儿童进行调查。结果在控制协变量和第1次测量（T1）的学生外化问题行为后,T1的师生关系和同学关系均负向预测时间点第3次测量（T3）的学生外化问题行为(β师生关系=-0.12,P=0.08;β同学关系=-0.20,P<0.01);中介检验表明,第2次测量（T2）的学校态度在时间点T1的师生关系和同学关系与时间点T3的流动儿童外化问题行为间的中介效应值分别为-0.11和-0.05,学校态度的中介作用成立。结论师生关系和同学关系通过学校态度影响流动儿童的外化问题行为,良好的师生关系和同学关系可减少流动儿童的外化问题行为。

