OBJECTIVE To understand the current situation of suicidal ideation in college students of Tianjin, and to provide reference for suicide prevention, early warning and emergency intervention.



METHODS A total of 31 596 freshmen from one university in Tianjin were selected to participate in the mental health survey during 2013 to 2020.



RESULTS A total of 1 349 freshmen reported suicidal ideation. The incidence of suicidal ideation varied from 2.60% to 6.18% across the years (the overall average annual incidence of suicidal ideation was 4.27%). Significant differences were observed in the incidence of suicidal ideation among freshmen of different origin (4.11% in urban areas, 4.74% in rural areas; χ2=6.01, P < 0.01), whether the only children in the family (4.10% in only children, 4.60% in non-only children; χ2=4.38, P < 0.01). During the past five years, the in-depth interview showed that the proportion of those with suicidal attempt ranged from 17.09%-33.73% (the total annual average proportion of those with suicidal attempt was 24.84%).



RESULTS from electroencephalonquadrantography varied significantly between college students with and without suicidal ideation and those with and without suicidal attempt.



CONCLUSION It is necessary to strengthen the screening of college students for suicidal ideation and to identify the risk of students with suicide attempt, so as to provide a better reference for the prevention and intervention of psychological crisis.



Keywords: Suicide, Consciousness, Mental health, Students



目的了解大学生自杀意念的现状,为高校大学生自杀预防、预警和危机干预工作提供借鉴和参考。方法在天津市某高校取样,调查2013--2020年共31 596名大一新生的心理健康状况并统计相关数据。结果 2013--2020年天津市某高校被调查群体中报告自杀意念的大一新生共1 349名,自杀意念发生率变化范围是2.60%～6.18%（总的年平均自杀意念发生率为4.27%）,其中不同生源地和是否为独生子女的大一新生自杀意念发生率（城市4.11%,农村4.74%;独生子女4.10%,非独生子女4.60%）差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为6.01,4.38,P值均<0.01）;近5年通过深度风险访谈获知,有自杀意念的大学生中有自杀方式的人数所占比例范围为17.09%～33.73%（有自杀方式人数总的年平均占比为24.84%）;为了更进一步区分有无自杀意念与有无自杀方式的大学生,对此群体引入脑象图指标的测试,测试结果差异明显。结论应加强大学生有无自杀意念的筛查,并区分有无自杀方式人群的风险,为开展心理危机预防和干预提供更好的参考依据。

