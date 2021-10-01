Abstract

OBJECTIVE To describe bullying victimization of middle school students in Dalian and associated factors, so as to provide scientific basis for campus bullying prevention.



METHODS The stratified cluster sampling method was used to select 2 540 middle school students from urban and rural areas in Dalian, who were investigated with campus bullying victimization and related factors.



RESULTS The reported rate of campus bullying victimization among middle school students in Dalian was 25.11%. The rates of physical violence (5.99%, 3.66%) and verbal violence(24.93%, 15.87%) of male students were higher than that of female students(χ2=6.56, 27.94, P < 0.05). The rates of verbal violence (22.84%, 16.25%) and emotional neglect(16.84%, 13.18%) of junior high school students were higher than those of high school students(χ2=14.21, 5.44, P < 0.05). The rates of physical violence(6.07%, 3.55%), verbal violence(24.58%, 16.05%) and emotional neglect(18.88%, 12.06%) of rural students were higher than those of urban students(χ2=7.72, 24.81, 19.64, P < 0.05). Male students, junior high school students and rural students suffered more severe campus bullying than female students, high school students and urban students(Z=3.46, 3.75, 5.89, P < 0.01). The structural equation model showed that academic performance (path coefficient -0.003) and father's education (path coefficient -0.004) have a direct negative effect on campus bullying behavior, while mother's education (indirect action coefficient -0.000 8), height(indirect action coefficient -0.000 3), father's education (indirect action coefficient -0.000 3) and weight (indirect action coefficient 0.000 2) indirect effects on campus bullying through academic performance.



CONCLUSION The prevalence of campus bullying victimization among middle school students in Dalian is relatively high, which worths further attention to. Rural students, junior high school students and boys are more likely to suffer campus bullying. Improving academic performance might be beneficial for campus bullying prevention.



Keywords: Violence, Behavior, Mental health, Models, structural, Students



目的描述大连市中学生校园欺凌行为现状及影响因素,为提出减少和防止校园欺凌行为发生的方法提供科学依据。方法采用多阶段分层整群抽样法抽取大连市城乡中学生,共对2 540名中学生进行校园欺凌及相关因素问卷调查。结果大连中学生遭受校园欺凌报告率为25.11%;男生遭受躯体欺凌（5.99%）、言语欺凌（24.93%）报告率均高于女生（3.66%,15.87%）（χ2值分别为6.56,27.94,P值均<0.05）;初中学生遭受言语欺凌（22.84%）、情感忽视（16.84%）报告率均高于高中学生（16.25%,13.18%）（χ2值分别为14.21,5.44,P值均<0.05）;农村学生遭受躯体欺凌（6.07%）、言语欺凌（24.58%）、情感忽视（18.88%）报告率均高于城镇学生（3.55%,16.05%,12.06%）（χ2值分别为7.72,24.81,19.64,P值均<0.05）。男生、初中生、农村学生较女生、高中生、城市学生遭受校园欺凌程度更严重（Z值分别为3.46,3.75,5.89,P值均<...

Language: zh