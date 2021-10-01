Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the prevalence and influencing factors of depressive of middle school students in Kaifeng City, and to provide evidence for the prevention and control of depressive symptoms among middle school students.



METHODS A multistage stratified cluster random sampling method was used to select 4 058 middle school students in Kaifeng City from September to November 2019. A questionnaire survey was conducted using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D).



RESULTS The prevalence of depressive symptoms among middle school students in Kaifeng City was 14.51%. The results of multivariable Logistic analysis showed that the risk of depressive symptoms in high school students was significantly higher than that of middle school students(OR=1.47). Call in sick, leaving school due to illness, serious injury, school bullying, fighting, domestic violence, smoking and internet addiction were positively associated with depressive symptoms(OR=1.37, 1.67, 1.91, 2.69, 1.65, 2.29, 1.47, 2.58, P < 0.05). In addition, the interaction of fighting and smoking was associated with more depressive symptoms in middle school students.



CONCLUSION The depression of middle school students is closely related to grade, family and campus environment. Developing a positive family and school environment, preventing adverse events in daily life are necessary measures to reduce the risk of depression symptoms for students.



Keywords: Depression, Mental health, Regression analysis, Students



目的分析开封市中学生抑郁现况及其影响因素,为中学生的抑郁防控提供依据。方法 2019年9--10月,采用多阶段分层整群随机抽样方法,在开封市随机抽取4 058名初、高中学生,使用抑郁量表（CES-D）对其进行问卷调查。结果开封市中学生抑郁症状检出率为14.51%。多因素Logistic回归分析结果显示,高年级学生患抑郁风险高于低年级学生（OR=1.47）,因病请假、因病休学、受到严重伤害、受到校园欺凌、有打架行为、遭受家庭暴力、吸烟和网络成瘾均与抑郁症状呈相正关（OR值分别是1.37,1.67,1.91,2.69,1.65,2.29,1.47,2.58,P值均<0.05）。此外,打架行为和吸烟的交互作用对中学生抑郁症检出存在影响。结论中学生抑郁与年级、家庭和校园环境均密切相关。应建立良好的家庭氛围,改善不良的校园环境,减少生活中的不良事件,从而减少中学生抑郁症状的发生。

