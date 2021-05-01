|
Cohen JA, Mannarino AP. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2022; 31(1): 133-147.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
34801151
Child trauma is a serious societal problem. At least one trauma is reported by two-thirds of American children and adolescents Despite children's inherent resilience, trauma exposure is associated with increased risk for medical and mental health problems including posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and attempted and completed suicide. Early identification and treatment of traumatized children can prevent these potentially serious and long-term negative outcomes.
Language: en
Children; Trauma; Adolescents; Parents; PTSD; Families; Trauma-focused CBT; Treatment