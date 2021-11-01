Abstract

Using multiple linked electronic health databases, we conducted a large case-control study in England from 2001 through 2019 to examine the association between ethnicity and suicide risk. Asian, Black and Other ethnic groups had a significantly lower suicide risk compared to White individuals, with those of Asian ethnicity having the lowest risk (Odds Ratio 0.53, 95% Confidence Interval 0.47-0.60). This ethnicity related suicide risk was significantly altered by socio-demographic characteristics. These factors can inform the assessment and stratification of suicide risk, as well as the targeting of public health measures designed to reduce suicide incidence.

Language: en