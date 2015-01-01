Abstract

The aim of this review was to investigate the types and rates of vascular lesions occurring in cases of completed hanging and near-hanging, defined in literature. In the literature to date, 6 specific types of vascular injuries have been defined in cases of death as a result of hanging. These are Amussat's sign, Etienne Martin's sign, Dominguez-Paez sign, Friedberg-Lesser sign, Ziemke-Otto's sign, and Lupascu sign. As a result of this study, it was determined that the most defined finding was the Amussat sign, and it was concluded that the other findings were not sufficiently recognized. Likewise, considering that the proportional differences are due to the differences in the rates of autopsy practice and autopsy protocols between countries, it can be suggested that international joint autopsy protocols should be developed at the meetings in which national professional associations participate.

Language: en