Abstract

The contributions to this Special Issue have accumulated a broad spectrum of insights into the problem of teen dating violence. By focusing on evidence gathered in a range of European countries, they complement the existing knowledge base, derived largely from studies conducted in North America, by helping to identify both similarities and differences in the scale and correlates of dating violence in teen dating relationships. Together, (the review by Tomaszewska and Schuster 2021) and the original studies presented in this Special Issue show that experiencing and engaging in behavior intended to inflict harm on a romantic partner is a reality in the dating relationships of many teenagers, with a range of negative effects on their physical and mental well-being and the development of healthy intimate partnerships. The take-home message collectively presented by the papers in this issue is as clear as it is simple: Teen dating violence is a serious social problem that requires measures at the individual, interpersonal, and societal level to prevent its occurrence and highlight its norm-violating character. In this brief commentary, I attempt to outline promising avenues for intervention and the need for systematic policy responses to reduce the problem of teen dating violence...

Language: en