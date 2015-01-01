Abstract

Consumption of illicit narcotic drugs and fatal or criminal activities under their influence has become an utmost concern worldwide. These drugs influence an individual's feelings, perceptions, and emotions by altering the state of consciousness and thus can result in serious safety breaches at critical workplaces. Point-of-care drug-testing devices have become the need-of-the-hour for many sections such as the law enforcement agencies, the workplaces, etc. for safety and security. This review focuses on the recent progress on various electrochemical and optical nanosensors developed for the analysis of the most common illicit drugs (or their metabolites) such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cocaine (COC), opioids (OPs), amphetamines & methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine (BZDs). The paper also highlights the sensitivity and selectivity of various sensing modalities along with evolving parameters such as real-time monitoring and measurement via a smart user interface. An overall outlook of recent technological advances in point of care (POC) devices and guided insights and directions for future research is presented.

