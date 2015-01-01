Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on depressive symptoms and suicide risk among patients undergoing treatment in a Public Health Psychosocial Addiction Care Center (CAPS AD III) of Porto Alegre.



METHODS: Questions retrieved from the Coronavirus Health Impact Survey (CRISIS), translated into Brazilian Portuguese, were used to evaluate the perceptions and behaviors of 70 patients about the covid-19 pandemic. Validated Brazilian versions of PHQ-9 and GAD-7 were used to evaluate the severity of depressive symptoms, suicide risk and anxiety symptoms. A multilogistic regression model was performed to evaluate predictors of suicide risk in the sample.



RESULTS: Around 70% of patients reported moderate depressive symptoms, 30% severe depressive symptoms, 17% of patients reported suicide or death thoughts in more than half of the days and 10% reported it daily. History of alcohol use was identified as the main predictor of suicide risk in the logistic regression model (OR 13.0, p = 0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with history of alcohol consumption presented with significantly higher suicide risk scores in a psychosocial public health care center in Brazil during covid-19 pandemic. This result can be important to devise better strategies and interventions to support this specific population profile.

