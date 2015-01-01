|
Citation
de Moura P, Rockenbach C, Mendes C, Mendes G, Ghiggi L, Diel M, Martini P, Camozzato PF, Scafuto R, Mello R, Kovalski R, Mendes VF, Paz B. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on depressive symptoms and suicide risk among patients undergoing treatment in a Public Health Psychosocial Addiction Care Center (CAPS AD III) of Porto Alegre.
METHODS: Questions retrieved from the Coronavirus Health Impact Survey (CRISIS), translated into Brazilian Portuguese, were used to evaluate the perceptions and behaviors of 70 patients about the covid-19 pandemic. Validated Brazilian versions of PHQ-9 and GAD-7 were used to evaluate the severity of depressive symptoms, suicide risk and anxiety symptoms. A multilogistic regression model was performed to evaluate predictors of suicide risk in the sample.
RESULTS: Around 70% of patients reported moderate depressive symptoms, 30% severe depressive symptoms, 17% of patients reported suicide or death thoughts in more than half of the days and 10% reported it daily. History of alcohol use was identified as the main predictor of suicide risk in the logistic regression model (OR 13.0, p = 0.03).
CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with history of alcohol consumption presented with significantly higher suicide risk scores in a psychosocial public health care center in Brazil during covid-19 pandemic. This result can be important to devise better strategies and interventions to support this specific population profile.
