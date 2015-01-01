Abstract

Driving is the essential means of travel in Southeast Texas, a highly urbanized and populous area that serves as an economic powerhouse of the whole state. However, driving in Southeast Texas is subject to many risks as this region features a typical humid subtropical climate with long hot summers and short mild winters. Local drivers would encounter intense precipitation, heavy fog, strong sunlight, standing water, slick road surface, and even frequent extreme weather such as tropical storms, hurricanes and flood during their year-around travels. Meanwhile, research has revealed that the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles driven in urban Texas became considerably higher than national average since 2010, and no conclusive study has elucidated the association between Southeast Texas crash severity and potential contributing factors. This study used multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) to examine a group of contributing factors on how their combinatorial influences determine crash severity by creating combination clouds on a factor map.



RESULTS revealed numerous significant combinatorial effects. For example, driving in rain and extreme weather on a wet road surface has a higher chance in causing crashes that incur severe or deadly injuries. Besides, other contributing factors involving risky behavioral factors, road designs, and vehicle factors were well discussed. The research outcomes could inspire local traffic administration to take more effective countermeasures to systematically mitigate road crash severity.

