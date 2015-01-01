|
Li G, Li Y, Li Y, Craig B, Wu X. J. Road Safety 2021; 32(4): 15-28.
(Copyright © 2021, Australasian College of Road Safety)
Driving is the essential means of travel in Southeast Texas, a highly urbanized and populous area that serves as an economic powerhouse of the whole state. However, driving in Southeast Texas is subject to many risks as this region features a typical humid subtropical climate with long hot summers and short mild winters. Local drivers would encounter intense precipitation, heavy fog, strong sunlight, standing water, slick road surface, and even frequent extreme weather such as tropical storms, hurricanes and flood during their year-around travels. Meanwhile, research has revealed that the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles driven in urban Texas became considerably higher than national average since 2010, and no conclusive study has elucidated the association between Southeast Texas crash severity and potential contributing factors. This study used multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) to examine a group of contributing factors on how their combinatorial influences determine crash severity by creating combination clouds on a factor map.
