Abstract

This paper explores the development and implementation of the M7 to M2 pre-congestion speed limit management trial conducted on workdays between 26th June 2018 and 31st December 2018. This trial was the first of its kind in NSW and was implemented using a live loop reporting system utilising key trigger values (specific loop metrics) to identify the opportune time to reduce speed limits prior to flow breakdown. Through measuring the rate at which speeds dropped during flow breakdown, the heatmap footprint of congestion, and the instance of congestion related crashes it was established the trial was able to have a calming effect on traffic flow and reduce the overall footprint of congestion.

