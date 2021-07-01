SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Buckridge N, Azad T, deSouza IS. Ann. Emerg. Med. 2021; 78(6): 797-806.

(Copyright © 2021, American College of Emergency Physicians, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.annemergmed.2021.07.110

34802592

Motor vehicle and bicycle injuries account for 20% of blunt genital trauma. Scrotal rupture with testicular herniation has not been specifically reported. Scrotal hematoma or hematocele is the most common finding. Testicular rupture is less common, and testicular dislocation is rare. When testicular rupture is suspected and imaging is inconclusive, urologic referral is essential.


