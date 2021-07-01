CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Buckridge N, Azad T, deSouza IS. Ann. Emerg. Med. 2021; 78(6): 797-806.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American College of Emergency Physicians, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34802592
Abstract
Motor vehicle and bicycle injuries account for 20% of blunt genital trauma. Scrotal rupture with testicular herniation has not been specifically reported. Scrotal hematoma or hematocele is the most common finding. Testicular rupture is less common, and testicular dislocation is rare. When testicular rupture is suspected and imaging is inconclusive, urologic referral is essential.
