Abstract

There is heterogeneity across studies and a lack of knowledge about recovery of EFs over time following traumatic brain injury (TBI). Also, EFs are associated with functional outcome, but there is still a gap in knowledge concerning the association between EFs and social participation following TBI. For this reason, we aim to (1) measure the recovery of the three executive function subcomponents of Miyake's model, namely flexibility, updating and inhibition between the acute phase (T1) and 6 months post TBI (T2) and (2) measure the relationship between EFs and social participation after TBI. Thus, a prospective longitudinal study that included 75 patients with TBI (mild and moderate-severe) and 50 patients with orthopedic injuries (controls) without brain damage was carried out. An extensive EFs test battery was administered at T1 and T2 whereas the Mayo-Portland Adaptability Inventory-4 (MPAI-4) was administered only at T2. In contrast with the controls, both TBI groups improved significantly between T1 and T2 on WMS-III Mental Control test (MC) and the D-KEFS Category Switching Condition of the Verbal Fluency task (SVF).



RESULTS also showed a simple time effect for the WAIS-IV Digit span and the Hayling tests. Moreover, there was an association between the SVF test and social participation (MPAI-4) at T2. In conclusion, the MC and SVF tests were found to be the best tools for measuring recovery of EFs following TBI. The SVF test was the most likely measure of EFs to give the neuropsychologist an idea of the patient's social participation.

