Zongo A, Lee C, El-Mourad J, Dyck JRB, Hyshka E, Hanlon JG, Eurich DT. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
34806435
OBJECTIVES: Poisoning from psychoactive drugs and substance use disorders (SUD) have been reported among non-medical cannabis users. However, little is known about medical cannabis users and their risk for poisoning and/or development of SUD. This study assessed the risk of emergency department (ED) visits or hospitalization for 1) poisoning by psychoactive drugs and 2) mental/behavioural disorders due to the use of psychoactive drugs and other substances, in medically authorized cannabis patients in Ontario, Canada from 2014-2017.
emergency department; substance use; hospitalization; medical cannabis; poisoning