Abstract

This prospective study aimed to examine self-regulation' changes (illness representations and coping strategies) and predictors of quality of life 3 months after hospital discharge. A total of 157 patients with extremity injuries from two hospitals in Indonesia completed the survey 3 months post-discharge. The results showed that patients demonstrated more positive illness representations, better coping strategies, and better quality of life 3 months post-discharge than prior discharge. Hierarchical multiple regression analysis revealed that patients' symptom identity, personal control, and treatment control were significant predictors of quality of life 3 months after extremity injury. Patients with negative perceptions of their injury-related symptoms, personal control, and treatment control at hospital discharge were at higher risk of impaired quality of life 3 months post-discharge than those with positive perceptions. Therefore, clinicians should assess and modify patients' illness representations before discharge from the hospital to achieve a better prognosis for post-injury quality of life.

