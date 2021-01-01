|
Citation
Milless KL, Wout DA, Murphy MC. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34807671
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Interracial interactions are often fraught with concerns about experiencing discrimination or being negatively stereotyped (i.e., social identity threat). Past research revealed that Black participants interacting with a White partner view the presence of racial diversity in a White partner's friendship network as a signal of identity safety. We extend this work by clarifying the role of ingroup representation in friendship diversity. Namely, we assess social identity safety of Black participants when anticipating an interaction with a White partner whose friendship networks include diversity with or without ingroup representation.
Language: en