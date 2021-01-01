Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Interracial interactions are often fraught with concerns about experiencing discrimination or being negatively stereotyped (i.e., social identity threat). Past research revealed that Black participants interacting with a White partner view the presence of racial diversity in a White partner's friendship network as a signal of identity safety. We extend this work by clarifying the role of ingroup representation in friendship diversity. Namely, we assess social identity safety of Black participants when anticipating an interaction with a White partner whose friendship networks include diversity with or without ingroup representation.



METHOD: In an experimental study (N = 301), Black adults (52.8% female, 47.2% male; M(age) = 29.96) expected to interact with a White partner who had all White friends (No Diversity); Black and White friends (Diversity with Ingroup Representation); or Asian, Latinx, and White friends (Diversity without Ingroup Representation). We assessed participants' perceptions of their White partner as prejudiced, how they expected their partner would think of them (Black metastereotypes), and their anticipated interaction challenges, rejection concerns, and friendship interest immediately prior to the anticipated interaction.



RESULTS: Black participants had fewer anticipated challenges, fewer rejection concerns, and more friendship interest when their White partner's friendship networks included (vs. excluded) ingroup representation. These effects were mediated by perceived partner prejudice and Black metastereotypes.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that while any diversity of an outgroup member's friendship network is better than no diversity, ingroup representation is especially important in reducing threat and increasing social identity safety in interracial interactions. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

