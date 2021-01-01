Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Racial inequities in mental health care utilization (MHCU) are well documented. Marginalized racial groups are more likely to report psychosis-like experiences (PLEs) and are at elevated risk for racial discrimination and trauma, impacting PLE severity. Little is known about how factors associated with race impact treatment seeking among individuals reporting PLEs. The present study examined associations between race, trauma, discrimination, PLEs, and MHCU among people endorsing high levels of PLEs.



METHOD: Participants were Asian/Asian American, Black/African American, or White/European American college students ages 18-25 years meeting PLE self-report measure cutoff scores (N = 177). Binary logistic and multiple linear regressions were used to examine associations between past, current, and prospective MHCU and race, potentially traumatic events, discrimination, and PLEs.



RESULTS: Participants endorsing more PLEs were more likely to report past and current treatment and to be considering future services. Asian/Asian American and Black/African American participants were less likely to endorse past, current, and prospective future mental health care. Potentially traumatic events predicted increased utilization of past treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest service differences among participants, such that Black/African American and Asian/Asian American young adults reporting PLEs were less likely than White/European American counterparts to seek treatment even when accounting for traumatic events and discrimination. These findings highlight the need to further elucidate MHCU among marginalized racial groups experiencing psychosis-like symptoms. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

