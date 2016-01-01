Abstract

Introduction Firearm homicide is a leading cause of violence-related death in the United States.Unfortunately, more than 80% of illegal firearm discharges are never reported to police by traditional means.ShotSpotter(TM) (Newark, California) is an acoustic firearm event detection system that can localize gunfire, prompting police, and subsequent emergency medical services (EMS) presence. Previously reported healthcare effects of acoustic detection are speculative in nature. We sought to investigate Hartford, Connecticut's experience with ShotSpotter​​​​​​​(TM )given its smaller size and broad coverage. Methods The three trauma centers in Hartford (two for adults and one for pediatric) collaborated with the Hartford Police to review outcomes of victims with acoustically detected gunshots and compare them to those who went undetected. We performed a retrospective review of patients who presented with gunshot wounds (GSW) over a 30-month period, from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018. Victim location and acoustic detection were reconciled by the police department and hospital staff independently. Patients were individually matched for location, prehospital response, treatment durations, and hospital outcomes.



RESULTS Of 387 GSW, 157 (40.6%) presented via EMS and were included in the sample. Of these, 89 correlated to a detection event (56.7%) and 68 had no correlating event (43.3%). These two groups had no difference in prehospital treatment times, scene and transport duration, and injury severity. Further, the need for surgery or transfusion, lengths of stay, and disposition, including mortality, did not differ.



CONCLUSIONS Despite limited previous reports demonstrating conferred benefits to acoustic detection of gunshots, Hartford's experience showed no benefit. The potential for such systems to act as early warning systems is evident but may depend on a city's resources, geography, and technology.

